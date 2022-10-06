Cypress Capital Group Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MA traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $301.20. 41,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $291.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.69 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.79.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.36.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

