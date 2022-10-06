D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 183,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,576,191 shares.The stock last traded at $72.69 and had previously closed at $72.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.35.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

