Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Danaher by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.33.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.60. 8,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,457. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

