Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.90. 54,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,457. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.52.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
