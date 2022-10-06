Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Price Performance

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.90. 54,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,457. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

