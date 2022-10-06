Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 13.9% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.70. 41,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,457. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $204.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

