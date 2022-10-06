Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) were down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.20 and last traded at $52.82. Approximately 5,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,410,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $1.72. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 16.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 129,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

