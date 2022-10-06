Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.21

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 62.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock opened at $133.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.38. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $157.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.43.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile



Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

