Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $150.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Cowen cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $133.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.38. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $157.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.