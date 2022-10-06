David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 8.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,805,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $516,480,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 19.8% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Intel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 96,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. 616,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,864,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

