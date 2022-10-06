David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,248 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares accounts for 5.0% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares worth $12,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPXS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 156.2% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 249,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPXS traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $25.23. 781,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,007,080. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $30.49.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

