David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF comprises about 0.9% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after buying an additional 233,867 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,998.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 225,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3,191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 166,764 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,701. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14.

