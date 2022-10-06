DecaSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,869.00 (DECA)

DecaSwap (DECA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One DecaSwap token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00003959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DecaSwap has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. DecaSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $15,869.00 worth of DecaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

DecaSwap Profile

DecaSwap’s genesis date was June 30th, 2022. DecaSwap’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,100,000 tokens. DecaSwap’s official Twitter account is @deca_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecaSwap is www.decaswap.finance.

DecaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DecaSwap (DECA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DecaSwap has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DecaSwap is 0.79092851 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,290.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.decaswap.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecaSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

