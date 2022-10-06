Defender Capital LLC. Purchases Shares of 1,500 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. FedEx comprises 0.1% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after buying an additional 377,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $156.82. 56,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,224,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.77 and a 200-day moving average of $212.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.