Defender Capital LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.7% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.35. 276,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,710,408. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

