DeFi Degen Land One Day Volume Hits $1,230.00 (DDL)

DeFi Degen Land (DDL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, DeFi Degen Land has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One DeFi Degen Land token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Degen Land has a total market cap of $21,155.79 and approximately $1,230.00 worth of DeFi Degen Land was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,022.48 or 0.99981364 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002651 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00051805 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00063535 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021988 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004907 BTC.

DeFi Degen Land Token Profile

DeFi Degen Land is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2021. DeFi Degen Land’s total supply is 300,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000,000 tokens. DeFi Degen Land’s official Twitter account is @defi_degen_land and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFi Degen Land’s official website is defidegenland.com.

DeFi Degen Land Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Degen Land (DDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeFi Degen Land has a current supply of 300,000,000,000 with 150,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeFi Degen Land is 0.00000015 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defidegenland.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Degen Land directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Degen Land should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Degen Land using one of the exchanges listed above.

