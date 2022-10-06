DefiBay (DBAY) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

DefiBay (DBAY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. DefiBay has a total market capitalization of $159,117.63 and $76,211.00 worth of DefiBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DefiBay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DefiBay has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DefiBay

DefiBay was first traded on January 9th, 2022. DefiBay’s total supply is 178,406,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,406,829 tokens. DefiBay’s official website is defibay.app. DefiBay’s official Twitter account is @defibayofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DefiBay

According to CryptoCompare, “DefiBay (DBAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DefiBay has a current supply of 178,406,829 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DefiBay is 0.00358456 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defibay.app.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DefiBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DefiBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DefiBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

