DeFiHorse (DFH) Price Down 24.7% This Week

DeFiHorse (DFH) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One DeFiHorse token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. DeFiHorse has a total market capitalization of $22,757.59 and approximately $11,541.00 worth of DeFiHorse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFiHorse has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiHorse Token Profile

DeFiHorse launched on November 23rd, 2021. DeFiHorse’s total supply is 668,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,403,000 tokens. DeFiHorse’s official Twitter account is @defi_horse and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiHorse’s official website is defihorse.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiHorse

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiHorse (DFH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeFiHorse has a current supply of 668,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeFiHorse is 0.00323588 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $161.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defihorse.com.”

