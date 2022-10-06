Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Defined Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $181.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.64 and a 200-day moving average of $192.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $241.06.

