Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 448 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Defined Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.92. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

