Defiville Price Reaches $0.0643 on Top Exchanges (ISLA)

Defiville (ISLA) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Defiville has traded 94.7% higher against the US dollar. Defiville has a market cap of $63,872.18 and $12,749.00 worth of Defiville was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Defiville token can currently be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Defiville Profile

Defiville was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Defiville’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,376 tokens. Defiville’s official Twitter account is @defivillegame. Defiville’s official website is defiville.finance.

Buying and Selling Defiville

According to CryptoCompare, “Defiville (ISLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Defiville has a current supply of 7,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Defiville is 0.06526118 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $192.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defiville.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defiville directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defiville should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Defiville using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

