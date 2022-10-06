DegenFi 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $881,804.00 (DEGEN)

DegenFi (DEGEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One DegenFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DegenFi has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. DegenFi has a total market capitalization of $31,309.95 and approximately $881,804.00 worth of DegenFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145713 BTC.

About DegenFi

DegenFi launched on March 4th, 2022. DegenFi’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. DegenFi’s official Twitter account is @avaxdegenfi. The official website for DegenFi is degenfi.org. DegenFi’s official message board is medium.com/@degenfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “DegenFi (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. DegenFi has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DegenFi is 0.03170395 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://degenfi.org.”

