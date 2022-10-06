DegenX Trading Down 44% Over Last 7 Days (DGNX)

DegenX (DGNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One DegenX token can now be bought for about $0.0897 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges. DegenX has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of DegenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DegenX has traded down 44% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

DegenX Token Profile

DegenX’s genesis date was September 7th, 2022. DegenX’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,977,943 tokens. DegenX’s official Twitter account is @degenecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DegenX is www.tiktok.com/@degen_traders. DegenX’s official website is dgnx.finance.

Buying and Selling DegenX

According to CryptoCompare, “DegenX (DGNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. DegenX has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DegenX is 0.09165622 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,491.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dgnx.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DegenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DegenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DegenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

