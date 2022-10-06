Degis Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $297,073.57 (DEG)

Degis (DEG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Degis has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Degis has a total market capitalization of $297,073.57 and approximately $8,975.00 worth of Degis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Degis Profile

Degis was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Degis’ total supply is 43,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,039,132 tokens. Degis’ official message board is degis.medium.com. The official website for Degis is degis.io. Degis’ official Twitter account is @projectdegis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Degis

According to CryptoCompare, “Degis (DEG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Degis has a current supply of 43,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Degis is 0.0506034 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,760.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://degis.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

