Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Price Target to €619.00

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €598.00 ($610.20) to €619.00 ($631.63) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €975.00 ($994.90) to €860.00 ($877.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $672.25.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of RTLLF stock opened at $538.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $542.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.16. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $420.00 and a 52-week high of $1,037.07.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.