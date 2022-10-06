Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Target Price to SEK 100

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 125 to SEK 100 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.11.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $1.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

