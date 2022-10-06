Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of DHIL opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1-year low of $161.31 and a 1-year high of $234.84. The stock has a market cap of $502.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.71.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

