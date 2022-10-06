Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance
Shares of DHIL opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1-year low of $161.31 and a 1-year high of $234.84. The stock has a market cap of $502.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.71.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.
