Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Decreased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,320 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,699,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,063 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 308,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,338,000 after buying an additional 46,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $139.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average of $131.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

