Digital Bank of Africa Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $5.12 Million (DBA)

Digital Bank of Africa (DBA) traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Digital Bank of Africa has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $26,709.00 worth of Digital Bank of Africa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Bank of Africa token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digital Bank of Africa has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Bank of Africa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

About Digital Bank of Africa

Digital Bank of Africa launched on September 18th, 2021. Digital Bank of Africa’s total supply is 98,999,340 tokens. Digital Bank of Africa’s official Twitter account is @dafribank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Bank of Africa’s official message board is digitalbankofafrica.medium.com. Digital Bank of Africa’s official website is www.dafribank.com.

Digital Bank of Africa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Bank of Africa (DBA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Digital Bank of Africa has a current supply of 98,999,340.391918 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Digital Bank of Africa is 0.01040164 USD and is down -26.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $12.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dafribank.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Bank of Africa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Bank of Africa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Bank of Africa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Bank of Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Bank of Africa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.