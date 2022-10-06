Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 806,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 19.9% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $32,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,951. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

