Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.65

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 2525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DSEY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diversey to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

Diversey Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.

Institutional Trading of Diversey

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.09 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Diversey by 61.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after buying an additional 3,380,133 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 19,023.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,020,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after buying an additional 3,004,574 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Diversey by 491.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after buying an additional 2,114,584 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey in the second quarter worth about $12,345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diversey by 251.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 1,129,398 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

