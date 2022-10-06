DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 55,314.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,037 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up about 3.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in DocuSign by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,072.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $288.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

