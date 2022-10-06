Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,595 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.23% of Donaldson worth $190,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 144,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 690.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 623,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.5 %

Donaldson stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

