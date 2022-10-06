Dragon Crypto Argenti Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $258,048.46 (DCAR)

Dragon Crypto Argenti (DCAR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Dragon Crypto Argenti has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Crypto Argenti has a market capitalization of $258,048.46 and $79,172.00 worth of Dragon Crypto Argenti was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Crypto Argenti token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dragon Crypto Argenti Token Profile

Dragon Crypto Argenti launched on July 28th, 2022. Dragon Crypto Argenti’s total supply is 15,558,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,881,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragon Crypto Argenti is https://reddit.com/r/?q=dragoncryptogaming. The official website for Dragon Crypto Argenti is dragoncrypto.io. Dragon Crypto Argenti’s official Twitter account is @dcggamefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragon Crypto Argenti Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Crypto Argenti (DCAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Dragon Crypto Argenti has a current supply of 15,558,706 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dragon Crypto Argenti is 0.13733644 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $97,420.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dragoncrypto.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Crypto Argenti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Crypto Argenti should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Crypto Argenti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

