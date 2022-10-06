Ducato Finance Token (DUCATO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $101,865.59

Ducato Finance Token (DUCATO) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Ducato Finance Token has a market capitalization of $101,865.59 and approximately $16,681.00 worth of Ducato Finance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ducato Finance Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ducato Finance Token has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ducato Finance Token Token Profile

Ducato Finance Token (CRYPTO:DUCATO) is a token. It launched on January 31st, 2022. Ducato Finance Token’s total supply is 49,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,522,900 tokens. The official message board for Ducato Finance Token is medium.com/ducato. Ducato Finance Token’s official Twitter account is @ducato_defi. The official website for Ducato Finance Token is ducato.io.

Ducato Finance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ducato Finance Token (DUCATO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. Ducato Finance Token has a current supply of 49,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ducato Finance Token is 0.01195188 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,617.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ducato.io/.”

