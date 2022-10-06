Duckie Land (MMETA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $267,008.99

Duckie Land (MMETA) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Duckie Land token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duckie Land has a total market capitalization of $267,008.99 and $33,623.00 worth of Duckie Land was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Duckie Land has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00145943 BTC.

Duckie Land Profile

Duckie Land launched on February 28th, 2021. Duckie Land’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,200,000 tokens. Duckie Land’s official message board is medium.com/@duckienft. Duckie Land’s official Twitter account is @duckienft. Duckie Land’s official website is duckie.land.

Duckie Land Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Duckie Land (MMETA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Duckie Land has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Duckie Land is 0.03000577 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $164,485.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://duckie.land/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duckie Land directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duckie Land should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duckie Land using one of the exchanges listed above.

