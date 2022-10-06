Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.75.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Realty

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $275,563.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Realty

Duke Realty Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.