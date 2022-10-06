Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,230 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($14.02) to GBX 1,230 ($14.86) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dunelm Group to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,232 ($14.89).

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 766.50 ($9.26) on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,453 ($17.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 769.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 864.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a GBX 26 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.02%.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Karen Witts bought 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83). In other Dunelm Group news, insider Karen Witts bought 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83). Also, insider Andy Harrison bought 33,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £248,380.88 ($300,121.89).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

