Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 4.8%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.30. 69,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,252,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTE. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.0% during the first quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792,656 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $43,570,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 428.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,235,000 after buying an additional 2,390,004 shares during the last quarter. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $29,087,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5,643.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,035,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 1,017,021 shares during the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Further Reading

