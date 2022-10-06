Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of ENX opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 227.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 48,317 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.