Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
Shares of ENX opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $12.93.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
