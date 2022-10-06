Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Increased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $149.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,238. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.