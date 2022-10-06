Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NYSE ESI traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,473.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 49.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

