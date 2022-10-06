Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,486,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,178 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Eli Lilly and worth $806,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,656 shares of company stock worth $70,321,787 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $334.34. The stock had a trading volume of 77,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $226.05 and a 1 year high of $341.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.73.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

