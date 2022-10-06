Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 926,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,829 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 3.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $300,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.22. 95,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,006. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $226.05 and a 12 month high of $341.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,656 shares of company stock worth $70,321,787 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

