Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Trading Down 3.6 %

EFC opened at $12.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.96 million, a PE ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.88. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.89%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -782.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.