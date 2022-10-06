ELYFI Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (ELFI)

ELYFI (ELFI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, ELYFI has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. ELYFI has a total market cap of $482,641.60 and approximately $15,960.00 worth of ELYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYFI token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELYFI Profile

ELYFI was first traded on July 14th, 2021. ELYFI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,987,624 tokens. ELYFI’s official Twitter account is @elysia_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ELYFI is medium.com/elysia-magazine. The official website for ELYFI is www.elyfi.world.

ELYFI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELYFI (ELFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELYFI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELYFI is 0.01059639 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $6.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elyfi.world.”

