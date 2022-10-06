Employers (NYSE:EIG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.60

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

Employers Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $914.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. Employers had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Employers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In related news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $491,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,504.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Employers by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,903,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

