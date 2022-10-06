ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.40

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 48305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENGGY shares. Societe Generale raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.84) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.20 ($18.57) to €17.80 ($18.16) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

