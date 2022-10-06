Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

NYSE:ET opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

