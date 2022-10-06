Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.93

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.93 and traded as high as C$21.21. Enerplus shares last traded at C$20.77, with a volume of 1,296,901 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERF shares. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.95.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$801.57 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.33 per share, with a total value of C$45,825.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares in the company, valued at C$5,945,372.16.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

