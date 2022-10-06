Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $261.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

